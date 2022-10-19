Photo | TJ Dillashaw is absolutely shredded for UFC 280 title fight with Aljamain Sterling: “I’m in the best shape of my life”

Former bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw says he is in the best shape of his life ahead of Saturday’s UFC 280 event in Abu Dhabi.

Dillashaw (17-4 MMA) will be looking to reclaim the promotions bantamweight world title when he collides with current champion Aljamain Sterling in the co-main event of UFC 280.

- Advertisement -

The 36-year-old was infamously forced to vacate the 135lbs title after he tested positive for EPO in his flyweight title fight against Henry Cejudo in 2019. After serving a lengthy suspension for his disappointing actions, ‘Killashaw’ returned to the Octagon in the summer of 2021 where he ultimately defeated Cory Sandhagen by way of split decision.

That victory earned TJ Dillashaw top contender status and he will now look to reclaim the bantamweight strap at Saturday’s much anticipated pay-per-view.

- Advertisement -

Now, just 96 hours away from his contest with ‘Funkmaster‘, Dillashaw took to social media to flaunt his physique while adding that he’s in the best shape of his career.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TJ Dillashaw (@tjdillashaw)

“Waking up 72hrs before weigh ins and looking and feeling like I’m in the best shape of my life. #UFC280#Champ” – Dillashaw captioned the photo.

Standing in the way of TJ’s return to champ status is Aljamain Sterling, who will be sporting a seven-fight winning streak when he takes to the cage at UFC 280.

- Advertisement -

Sterling (21-3 MMA) is coming off back-to-back victories over former champ Petr Yan (DQ and split decision) in his most recent efforts, the latter of which took place at April’s UFC 273 event. The New York native has not tasted defeat since December of 2017, where he was brutally knocked out by Marlon Moraes.

Do you think TJ Dillashaw will be able to regain the UFC’s bantamweight world title this Saturday in Abu Dhabi? How do you see his fight with Sterling playing out?

- Advertisement -