Petr Yan plans to “extinguish” Sean O’Malley’s “hype” at UFC 280

Petr Yan believes he will derail the hype of Sean O’Malley at UFC 280.

O’Malley is one of the biggest stars in the UFC and is set for the toughest test of his career as he will face Yan on the main card of UFC 280. If O’Malley wins, it’s likely he will get the next title shot, but Yan has no plans of allowing that to happen.

- Advertisement -

“O’Malley has skills for sure, but the hype around him is more than his fighting ability deserves. I want to extinguish this hype,” Yan said on a UFC promo video. “I’m taking him seriously, I just believe I’m better than him as a mixed martial arts fighter. I have what it takes to subdue him, to give him pushback, to give him a fight and I doubt he will be able to withstand it.”

Currently, Petr Yan is over a 2-to-1 favorite meaning many are expecting him to get his hand raised over Sean O’Malley at UFC 280. If he can also do that by finish, it would only add to the win as he says he has the fire back in him to go on another title run after he lost his belt to Aljamain Sterling and failed to regain it back in the rematch.

- Advertisement -

“Right now, I have a fire inside that drives me. There are things that I want to prove to myself and of course, I need to make another run for the title,” Yan said.

Petr Yan enters his UFC 280 scrap against Sean O’Malley coming off the split decision loss to Aljamain Sterling. Prior to that, he beat Cory Sandhagen to become the interim champ after losing his belt to Sterling by DQ due to an illegal knee.

Do you think Petr Yan will extinguish Sean O’Malley’s hype as he says?

- Advertisement -