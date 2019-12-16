PHOTO | The Korean Zombie is shredded ahead of UFC Busan headliner

“The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung is slated to return to the cage in the main event of the UFC’s debut in Busan, South Korea this weekend. While he’s been forced to deal with a last-minute opponent change for this UFC Busan card — Frankie Edgar has stepped in to replace the injured Brian Ortega — it doesn’t seemed to have joggled his preparation.

As a recent Instagram post proves, the Korean Zombie is in phenomenal shape ahead of the card.

As aforementioned, the Korean Zombie was originally expected to battle Brian Ortega in the main event of the anticipated UFC Busan card. When Ortega sustained an injury, however, Edgar stepped in to replace him against the undead fan favorite.

At the time of this shakeup, Edgar was gearing up for a fight with Cory Sandhagen, which would have marked his debut in the bantamweight division.

After some consideration, however, Edgar decided a fight with Jung was a preferable fight.

“I heard that [Brian] Ortega was hurt and I went to my team and I touched base and I said if you need someone, I’m available,” Edgar told MMA Fighting of his decision to fight the Korean Zombie.

“I feel like I was ready. My team liked the fight. Lately, I’m just about experiences and this is a good experience to have in my life. I’ve done a lot in this career. I’ve never taken a fight on two weeks’ notice across the country, so why not add that to the repertoire.”

Edgar and the Korean Zombie were expected to fight over a year ago, but the matchup was nixed due to an Edgar injury.

“We were so close to fighting just a year ago so it wasn’t that far off,” Edgar said. “We were supposed to fight and I want to right that wrong.”

