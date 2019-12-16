Tyson Fury drops head trainer, gets advice from Conor McGregor

Tyson Fury has made a big change to his inner circle ahead of his anticipated February 22 rematch with “The Bronze Bomber” Deontay Wilder. According to a report from ESPN, Fury has parted ways with his head trainer Ben Davison.

Fury and Davison have worked together over the course of Fury’s last few fights, during which time Fury has cemented himself as arguably the greatest heavyweight boxer alive. Given that Fury has realized so much success under Davison’s tutelage, many fight fans were quick to criticize this split.

One of the fight fans to do just that was former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor.

McGregor took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the matter. He encouraged Fury and Davison to settle whatever issues led to their separation and get back to the task at hand: readying for the incredibly dangerous challenge that his Deontay Wilder.

“Get over it men and get back to work,” McGregor wrote in response to this Fury news. “Finish the job.”

McGregor and Fury have recently been in close contact, as Fury has been teasing a future move to mixed martial arts and suggested McGregor could help him adapt to this new sport.

That being said, Fury will first have to settle his score with Wilder.

The pair first met in December of 2018. In that initial contest, they battled to a controversial draw after 12, frenetic rounds. While Fury seemed to win the vast majority of those rounds, he narrowly survived a devastating 12th-round knockdown from Wilder — a punch many fans believe should have ended the contest.

Needless to say, it will be interesting to see how Tyson Fury performs in his imminent rematch with Deontay Wilder without his long-time head trainer in his corner.

Are you with Conor McGregor on this once? Do you think Fury has made an error?

