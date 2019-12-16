Max Holloway thought he did enough to get the win over Alex Volkanovski at UFC 245

Max Holloway has stated that he felt like he did enough to get the win over Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 245.

The two men went head-to-head for the UFC Featherweight Championship in Las Vegas this past weekend, with the Australian challenger taking the title away from “Blessed” to bring his reign of dominance in the division to an abrupt end.

While Holloway was clearly happy to accept the defeat and move on to the next fight, he also noted during his post-fight press conference that, at the time, he believed he was going to get the nod from the judges.

“I don’t want to sound like no sore loser,” Holloway said (via MMA Junkie). “I haven’t watched the tape or nothing, but I thought I had enough. But there’s two guys that opinions who matters the most and them two didn’t treat it my way. But it is what it is. We’ll be back. Like I said, I’m only 28. I’m only 28 guys and we’ll be back when I’m ready.”

“I thought the first round I was feeling him out, so he did what he did in the first round,” Holloway added. “Second round, I thought I was taking over, then three, four, five I thought was mine. But they saw it other ways. There’s only three opinions who matter. Like Burt Watson said, ‘Don’t leave it to the judges, they’ll make you cry.’ They made me cry twice in 2019, so let’s look forward to 2020. New year, new me.”

There are plenty of different options for Holloway as we look ahead to 2020 with an immediate rematch certainly being one of them. UFC President Dana White has stated he likes the idea of a Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway rematch, ideally in the former’s native Australia.

