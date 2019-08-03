Photo | Robbie Lawler busted up following fight with Colby Covington

Robbie Lawler suffered his third straight loss in the headliner of today’s UFC Newark event against Colby Covington.

The former UFC welterweight kingpin, Lawler, was dominated by Covington in all five rounds, resulting in a lopsided unanimous decision setback.

After putting together an impressive five-fight win streak, in which he captured the promotions coveted welterweight title, Robbie Lawler has since gone 1-4 over his past five Octagon appearances.

During that stretch, Lawler has suffered defeats to Tyron Woodley, Rafael dos Anjos, Ben Askren and now Colby Covington.

Lawler’s lone win in that time came against Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone, who he defeated via unanimous decision at UFC 214.

Following today’s one-sided loss to ‘Chaos’, Robbie Lawler spoke to reporters backstage in Newark.

As seen in the photo below courtesy of Mike Bohn, ‘Ruthless’ is already wearing the beating he absorbed from Covington earlier this afternoon.

Robbie Lawler came to speak to the media backstage and was definitely wearing that fight. He was nothing but class. Gave all respect to Colby Covington. #UFCNewark pic.twitter.com/jeY92DQZcM — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) August 3, 2019

Robbie Lawler is now 28-14 in his professional mixed martial arts career.

While ‘Ruthless’ was obviously disappointed with his performance at UFC Newark, he made it clear that he has no future plans for retirement.

As for Colby Covington, the promotions former interim title holder will now get his long awaited undisputed title shot against Kamaru Usman.

The welterweight title fight is expected to take place later this fall, possibly at November’s UFC 244 event in New York City.

