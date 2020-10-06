Photo | Jon Jones roasts Israel Adesanya: “See if you can find a photo of me like this”

Jon Jones continues to go back and forth with Israel Adesanya on social media, with his latest tactic being to bring up a knockout loss from Adesanya’s past.

It seems as if MMA Twitter is 50% fight talk and 50% reactions to the ongoing rivalry between Jones and Adesanya. With “The Last Stylebender” coming off the back of his impressive win over Paulo Costa and Jones not having a fight booked, many believe that they’re destined to square off at some point in the not-so-distant future.

Before they actually step foot inside the Octagon, however, Jones has gone deep into Adesanya’s past to remind him of his knockout defeat against Alex Pereira.

Since you’re studying me all night see if you can find a photo of me like this pic.twitter.com/FVmnbWQOza — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 6, 2020

“Since you’re studying me all night see if you can find a photo of me like this”.

While Adesanya has shared his hopes to fight top middleweight contender Jared Cannonier next, his coach Eugene Bareman has suggested a fight with Jon Jones could also happen in the near future.

“If Cannonier didn’t want to turn around and fight, then Israel would definitely fight at 205,” Bareman said on Submission Radio (h/t MMA Fighting). “We’ve already had a little chat about that. He would be perfectly willing to do that. So much is just dependent on those results in the middleweight division.

“He has got his heart set on doing that fight,” Adesanya said. “It doesn’t matter where Jon Jones goes. If he goes to heavyweight, goes to light heavyweight, goes up and loses two fights, three fights, wins the next three fights, Israel has his heart set on that fight. So yeah, that fight’s gonna happen, I’m just not sure when.

“If we needed to fight that fight in the next six months, then I would be happy to do that, but again, that’s a team decision,” Bareman added. “That’s how we work.”

Do you think we’ll see Jones and Adesanya fight soon?