PHOTO | Jon Jones and Colby Covington party together in college

UFC standouts Jon Jones and Colby Covington have butted heads in recent years, but they used to be friends and roommates in college.

Since bunking together in school, both ‘Bones’ and ‘Chaos’ have gone on to have extremely succesful mixed martial arts careers.

Jon Jones (25-1 MMA) became the youngest UFC champion in promotional history at UFC 128 and has gone on to defend his light heavyweight belt on numerous occasions over the past few years.

Meanwhile, Colby Covington (15-1 MMA) made his Octagon debut in August of 2013, and 38 months later claimed the promotions interim welterweight title by defeating Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 225. In his most recent outing, ‘Chaos’ scored an absolutely dominant win over former welterweight kingpin Robbie Lawler.

Showcasing how times have changed since college, ‘Bones’ proclaimed that Lawler “let the whole world down” when he lost to Covington at UFC Newark.

Earlier today, an old photo of some better times between Jon Jones and Colby Covington surfaced on Twitter (courtesy of @MMA_UFC_BANTER).

Jon jones and Colby Covington partying together 😭😭(that’s actually colby) 😂 #MMATwitter pic.twitter.com/OGTDCzQnm6 — Michael”Left Hook Larry”Bisping (@MMA_UFC_BANTER) August 31, 2019

While it seems unlikely given their recent exchanges on social media and in interviews, Colby Covington recently told BJPENN Radio that he is willing to not only take Jon Jones back as a friend, but also help the reigning light heavyweight kingpin with his life outside of the Octagon.

“I was trying to get a meeting with my boy Jon Bones,” Covington told BJPENN Radio. “Man, we used to share a bunk bed in college together. I was letting him know I was there for support man.”

Colby Covington continued asking Jon Jones to give him another chance.

“I’m turning, man. Maybe we can be friends. Maybe we can work this out and be friends Jonny, come on brother. Give me a chance, man. We used to be best friends in college sharing a bunk bed together,” he continued. “Let’s work this out (Jon Jones) we’ve been through more than any of these mother f*****s, especially the shady mother fuckers Malki and the First Round Management team. Those guys are yes men around you. I’m gonna be a real mother f****r around you and tell you how it is. I’m not gonna yes you and tell you this and that, you know? I am gonna get your life straight. Hopefully Jonny sees the light and he comes to the realness side.”

Do you think Jon Jones and Colby Covington will ever be able to bury the hatchet? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!