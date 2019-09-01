Khabib Nurmagomedov says it is “Only Tony Ferguson, or nothing” following UFC 242

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier can agree on one thing, and that is Tony Ferguson should be the next in line for a UFC lightweight title shot.

‘The Eagle’ and ‘The Diamond’ are set to square off in the main event of UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi on September 7.

Khabib Nurmagomedov (27-0) captured the UFC’s vacant lightweight title at UFC 223 in April of 2018, defeating Al Iaquinta by unanimous decision. The undefeated Russian has since defended his belt on one occasion, submitting bitter rival and former title holder Conor McGregor in their infamous fight at UFC 229.

Meanwhile, Dustin Poirier (25-5 MMA) extended his current win streak to five in a row at April’s UFC 236 event, defeating Max Holloway by unanimous decision to claim the promotions interim lightweight strap.

No matter who emerges victorious in the UFC 242 headliner, the consenus is clear, Tony Ferguson should be the next man to fight for the promotions 155-pound belt.

“Only Tony Ferguson,” Khabib Nurmagomedov said on the teleconference media call. “I think he deserves it. Who else is there? Nobody. Only Tony Ferguson, or nothing.”

Dustin Poirier shared a similar take during a prior media call for the September 7 event.

“One hundred percent it is Tony Ferguson without a second guess,” Poirier said when asked who the top contender was in the lightweight division. “Without any bargaining, it’s Tony Ferguson. No doubt.”

Tony Ferguson (25-3 MMA) is currently riding a twelve-fight win streak, which has seen him score stoppage victories over the likes of Abel Trujilo, Gleison Tibau, Edson Barboza, Lando Vannata, Kevin Lee, Anthony Pettis and most recently Donald Cerrone.

‘El Cucuy’ and Khabib Nurmagomedov have been slated to meet on three occasions in the past, but unfortunately none of those fights came to fruition.

Do you think UFC officials will book Tony Ferguson as the next lightweight title challenger regardless of who wins at UFC 242? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!