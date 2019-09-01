Vasil Lomachenko defeats Luke Campbell (Highlights)

Vasil Lomachenko defended his WBA and WBO lightweight titles by defeating Luke Campbell by unanimous decision tonight in London, England.

In addition, the Ukrainian also captured the WBC’s vacant lightweight strap for his victory over Campbell.

The victory improved Lomachenko’s overall record to 14-1 and extended his current win streak to thirteen in a row.

Vasil Lomachenko was able to knock Luke Campbell down with a body shot followed by a jab in round eleven which put an exclamation mark on tonight’s stellar performance.

Check out the highlights from tonight’s highly anticipated boxing match below.

💪Championship Mettle💪 @VasylLomachenko took @luke11campbell's best shots in the 7th round, rallied to put Campbell on the canvas in the 11th, then got his hand raised – and a third belt. #LomaCampbell pic.twitter.com/M2Ju71Qez4 — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) September 1, 2019

Vasil Lomachenko scores a knockdown in round eleven:

Vasiliy Lomachenko's 11th-Round Knockdown (vs. Luke Campbell) pic.twitter.com/jbKJKpLlhO — Kyle Johnson (@VonPreux) August 31, 2019

Despite lopsided judges scorecards, Luke Campbell was able to generate some good offense throughout the course of the fight. Vasil Lomachenko just proved that he is on another level than most boxers in the game today.

Who would you like to see “Loma” fight in his next squared circle appearance? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com August 31, 2019