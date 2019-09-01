PHOTO | Henry Cejudo is in Abu Dhabi for UFC 242

UFC bantamweight and flyweight champion Henry Cejudo is in Abu Dhabi ahead of this coming weekend’s UFC 242 megacard.

The card is headlined by a lightweight title bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier, and Cejudo will be in attendance for the festivities.

The outspoken Olympian posted a picture on his social media of him arriving in Abu Dhabi. Check it out below.

Cejudo is currently injured and unable to defend either his 135lbs or 125lbs title. When he does return to action, it’s expected Cejudo will move back down to flyweight to take on Joseph Benavidez in a rematch. UFC president Dana White has said that if Cejudo wants to remain a double champion that he will have to actively defend both belts.

In the meantime, Cejudo has been all over the news as he’s called out some of the UFC’s highest-profile female athletes including Weili Zhang, Valentina Shevchenko and Germaine de Randamie. Even though he’s currently injured and inactive, that hasn’t stopped Cejudo from staying in the news with all of his controversial callouts.

Don’t be surprised if Cejudo calls out Khabib Nurmagomedov if he beats Dustin Poirier. Even though Nurmagomedov is two weight classes about Cejudo, a lack of size has never stopped him from talking smack to bigger competitors. That plus the fact both men are clients of Ali Abdelaziz and you’d think Cejudo would have something to say.

It’s possible Cejudo has healed up quicker than expected and will announce when he is able to return to the Octagon this weekend as well. Either way, the double champ is in attendance for one of the biggest cards of the year, and you can definitely expect some of the UFC’s other top athletes to also take in the card live.

Do you think Henry Cejudo will announce his next fight in Abu Dhabi?