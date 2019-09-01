Weili Zhang tells Henry Cejudo ‘welcome to the female division’

New UFC women’s strawweight champion Weili Zhang welcomed men’s flyweight and bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo to the women’s divisions in a comical social media post.

Cejudo has been calling out female fighters for the last month, with Valentina Shevchenko, Germaine de Randamie and now Zhang all getting called out on social media by “Triple C.” Zhang saw that Cejudo called her out and responded to him.

Here’s what Zhang had to say.

“Welcome to the female division, I can barely imagine you wearing a sports bra in the Octagon 😂😂😂@henry_cejudo”

It’s a funny response by Zhang to Cejudo, who for some reason keeps calling out female fighters. It seemed funny at first when Cejudo did it with Shevchenko, but it’s kind of strange that he continues to call out female fighters when UFC president Dana White says that he will never book a man vs. woman fight in the Octagon.

Thankfully for Cejudo, Zhang took his callout in stride and made a nice joke about it on her Instagram. It’s good to see that Zhang has a bit of personality to go along with her in-cage fighting skills. In the main event of UFC China, Zhang needed just 42 seconds to brutally finish Jessica Andrade with strikes.

As for Cejudo, he is currently still healing up from injuries after a busy fight schedule that saw him fight Demetrious Johnson, TJ Dillashaw and Marlon Moraes within a 10-month period. When Cejudo returns to the cage he’s likely to fight Joseph Benavidez for the UFC flyweight championship while the rest of the bantamweight contenders jockey for a title shot.

Until then, look for Cejudo to continue calling out female fighters on his social media while Dana White rolls his eyes in the background.

Is Henry Cejudo vs. Weili Zhang an intergender championship fight that interests you?