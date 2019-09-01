Colby Covington shares harsh assessment of Tyron Woodley’s place in the welterweight division

Colby Covington believes he should be a 3-1 betting favorite in his upcoming title fight with current UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

‘Chaos’ is expected to meet ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ under the bright lights of Madison Square Garden on November 2 at UFC 244.

While Covington believes he should be a big betting favorite for the fight, the early odds are very close, something Colby blames on Usman’s title-earning victory over Tyron Woodley.

“I feel really bad for my friends because when the Usman [betting] line first came out, I was like a 3-to-1 underdog and all my friends were going to get rich,” Colby Covington told MMAFighting. “Now I feel bad, now that the world’s seen what I’m capable of, the Vegas lines are sharp. It’s probably going to be a pick ‘em. I mean it should be me as a 3-to-1 favorite but they put credibility in Usman’s win over Woodley, which is a joke. Because Woodley’s not even a top 20 fighter anymore.”

Tyron Woodley and Colby Covington have a bitter rivalry that was supposed to be settled at UFC 228.

However, ‘Chaos’ was forced to undergo surgery and thus Woodley ended up taking on Darren Till at the event, a fight which ‘T-Wood’ ultimately won by submission.

Woodley would return to action at March’s UFC 235 event, where he lost his title to the aforementioned Kamaru Usman by unanimous decision.

As for Colby Covington, the former UFC interim welterweight title holder was most recently seen in action at last month’s UFC Newark event, where he scored a lopsided decision victory over former division kingpin Robbie Lawler.

Where do you think Tyron Woodley currently ranks in the welterweight division? Would you like to see an eventual fight between ‘T-Wood’ and Colby Covington? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com September 1, 2019