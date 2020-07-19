Photo | Darren Till is looking absolutely shredded ahead of middleweight showdown with Robert Whittaker

UFC middleweight contender Darren Till is looking absolutely shredded in anticipation of his fight against Robert Whittaker next Saturday on Fight Island.

Till and Whittaker meet in the main event of the fourth overall Fight Island card. For these two middleweight contenders, this is a super important fight in the 185lbs division. The winner of this bout could very well earn a title shot against the winner of UFC 253’s Israel Adesanya vs. Paulo Costa middleweight title fight that was just announced.

For Till, this will be the second fight at 185lbs after an up-and-down run as a welterweight. In Till’s middleweight debut, he defeated Kelvin Gastelum via split decision at UFC 244 last November. He now takes on Whittaker, who is returning to the Octagon for the first time since dropping his belt to Adesanya last October at UFC 243.

Ahead of their showdown at Fight Island, Till shared a photo of him looking ripped. Check it out below (the fourth photo in his album).

It’s clear that Till has been training hard for this bout against Whittaker, and for good reason. After all, Whittaker is a former champion and is one of the most proven fighters in the entire division. For Till, he needs to be in the best shape of his life for this fight as it could be the kind of fight that makes or breaks his career at 185lbs. With a win, Till may get a title shot, but a loss will put him back in the middle of the middleweight pack.

The betting odds for Till vs. Whittaker came out a little while ago, with Whittaker opening up as a small betting favorite, though betting action has brought the fight to a Pick ’em.

How excited are you to see Darren Till fight against Robert Whittaker on Fight Island?