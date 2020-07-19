Conor McGregor lights massive joint while responding to Football Star Sergio Ramos

Retired UFC superstar Conor McGregor lit up a massive joint in an Instagram Live video while responding to football star Sergio Ramos.

McGregor was responding to a post that Ramos tagged him on via Instagram, and he showed what he’s been up to during his retirement. In the video, McGregor lights up a massive joint while relaxing on a pool chair. Take a look at the video below.

McGregor is smoking Marijuana frequently these days. Khabib stands no chance in the rematch. Kinda unfair to be honest pic.twitter.com/xM8PgsThko — MMA Eejit 🇮🇪 (@MMAEejit) July 18, 2020

McGregor recently retired from mixed martial arts citing “boredom” as one of the reasons why he was hanging up his gloves. The former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion returned earlier this year in January after a 15-month layoff when he took on Donald Cerrone in the main event of UFC 246, where he won the fight via TKO in the first round after landing a brutal head kick and punches to finish “Cowboy.”

McGregor was set to take on the winner of UFC 249’s main event title fight between UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson, but unfortunately, the coronavirus pandemic didn’t make that possible. Nurmagomedov had to withdraw from the fight due to international travel restrictions, and Ferguson ended up fighting Justin Gaethje, a fight that Gaethje won via fifth-round TKO to take home the interim lightweight belt.

With Nurmagomedov set to fight Gaethje at some point in the future following the passing of his father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, there doesn’t seem to be a path for McGregor to fight for the lightweight title anytime soon, which led to his retirement. There are some huge fights available for him at welterweight including Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz, but according to UFC president Dana White, McGregor is officially retired from the UFC. And judging by this video, it seems like the Irishman is enjoying his time off.

