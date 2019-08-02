PHOTO | Cris Cyborg shows off nasty wound sustained at UFC 240

Cris Cyborg picked up an impressive unanimous decision victory over Felicia Spencer at UFC 240, but she didn’t leave the cage unscathed. Mid-way through the fight, Cyborg sustained a nasty cut on her forehead, which she says is the first cut she’s experienced in her lengthy career as a fighter.

The former UFC featherweight champion flaunted this nasty wound on her official Instagram account on Thursday — and it is definitely not one for the squeamish.

Keep scrolling if you’re into that kind of thing:

“I could see my skull after #UFC240! Guess how many stitches this cut required in the comments and then click the link in my IG bio to see how many the doctor gave me!” – Cris Cyborg on Instagram.

Cyborg’s victory over Felicia Spencer marked the final obligation on latest UFC contract. While she has expressed interest in a rematch with Amanda Nunes, the woman who ended her reign as the UFC featherweight champion, there does not appear to be any certainty she will re-sign with the UFC.

In fact, Cris Cyborg is currently at odds with the promotion and its president Dana White. She has repeatedly accused the UFC boss of lying about her willingness to rematch Nunes, and has also bashed UFC commentator for his biased commentary at UFC 240.

She’s demanded public apologies from both.

“Of course he has to apologize,” she said of White on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show. “He has family, he has kids and if he wants to be honest, he’s supposed to do this. I don’t know if he has a heart, but what he’s doing is not just touching me, if he doesn’t like me. He’s touching people around me, my family. It’s not right. He always wants to avoid his family with things he does, but when he does this it affects my family.

“Public,” she added later. “It’s easy to say it in private like Joe Rogan did when there were no cameras. No, you want to talk about me, how I have a dick, you have to talk in public. You’re not a man, to me you’re not a man. If Joe Rogan a man, he will say I am sorry in public, not in my ear.”

Do you think Cris Cyborg will stick with the UFC after her impressive — if slightly bloody — victory over Felicia Spencer?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 8/2/2019.