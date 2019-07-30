Cris Cyborg demands public apology from Joe Rogan, Dana White

Former UFC, Strikeforce and Invicta featherweight champion Cris Cyborg is not happy with the recent comments UFC President Dana White has made about her. She’s also not particularly pleased with UFC commentator Joe Rogan, who generated some controversy for his skewed commentary of her UFC 240 victory over Felicia Spencer.

Of course, these are not the first issues Cyborg has had with White and Rogan. Both men have previously made some pretty reprehensible comments about the talented fighter. And now, she wants an apology. Publicly.

In fact, Cyborg says her re-signing with the UFC depends on her receiving these apologies. She broke it down on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show on Monday.

“Of course he has to apologize,” she said of White (h/t MMA Mania). “He has family, he has kids and if he wants to be honest, he’s supposed to do this. I don’t know if he has a heart, but what he’s doing is not just touching me, if he doesn’t like me. He’s touching people around me, my family. It’s not right. He always wants to avoid his family with things he does, but when he does this it affects my family.