Photo | Conor McGregor ‘staying ready’ amidst talk of UFC return

Conor McGregor isn’t letting his year out of the Octagon stop him from training hard. On Instagram ‘The Notorious’ released a training photo with the caption “stay strong. Stay sharp. Stay ready.”

In the photo, Conor McGregor definitely looks like he’s in good shape. Many fans praised McGregor in the comments thread, calling him “The Champ” and saying “The King is back.” Other fans called out the fighter for losing focus and reminded him of his recent pub altercation.

In August, footage was released showing ‘The Notorious’ allegedly punching an elderly man in the face for refusing a drink of his Whiskey brand, Proper No. Twelve.

He has been remanded on continuing bail for the alleged incident that took place in Dublin. The 31-year old attended the Dublin District Court in the Criminal Court of Justice last week, accompanied by two security guards.

The court case has been adjourned until November 1st when McGregor will make either a plea or not contest charge. He will be on continuing bail until the adjourned court date.

In the meantime, the former champion is keeping busy with training. His last fight was at UFC 229 in 2018 against Khabib Nurmagomedov. ‘The Eagle’ submitted his Irish foe with a neck crank in the fourth round and successfully defended his lightweight championship belt. The loss was undeniably a disappointment for McGregor, however, the fight shattered PPV viewer records. It boosted the popularity of both superstars, which will have softened the blow for Conor McGregor.

The Irishman has hinted at a return to the Octagon later this year, but no official date has been announced. There are several rumoured opponents for his return including Max Holloway, Justin Gaethje and Dustin Poirier. UFC president Dana White believes a rematch against Nurmagomedov could be on the cards if the Russian’s title defence against Tony Ferguson falls through. White expects that McGregor will fight again at the beginning of 2020.

