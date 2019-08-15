VIDEO | Conor McGregor allegedly punches elderly man in bar

Conor McGregor has found himself in trouble once again.

TMZ Sports has obtained security footage that seems to show the Irish MMA star punching an older man in a bar in Ireland.

According to a report from TMZ Sports, this ugly incident occurred at The Marble Arch Pub in Dublin, Ireland on April 6, when Conor McGregor entered a bar and offered the patrons some of his popular Proper No. Twelve whiskey.

The man in question allegedly refused McGregor’s offer, and refused again when McGregor put a glass of whiskey in front of him. McGregor then allegedly cracked the man in the face with his patented left hand. Shockingly, the man seemed quite unfazed.

After throwing the punch, McGregor was promptly pulled away by several others.

According to TMZ Sports, the police were informed of this April incident, and an investigation was apparently opened, yet it’s not clear whether the investigation is still underway.

Conor McGregor has not fought since late 2018, when he was defeated by the unbeaten Khabib Nurmagomedov in a bid to reclaim the UFC lightweight title. Nurmagomedov submitted McGregor in the fourth round.

After the fight, McGregor and Nurmagomedov’s team engaged in a wild, post-fight brawl that resulted in multiple suspensions and fines reaching up to $500,000.

Conor McGregor and his team have not yet commented on this unfortunate issue. Stay tuned for more information on this story as details emerge.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 8/15/2019.