John McCarthy and Ariel Helwani get in heated debate on Twitter

Harry Kettle
Bellator broadcaster and former referee John McCarthy recently had a heated exchange with ESPN journalist Ariel Helwani on social media.

McCarthy and Helwani are both considered to be well-known figures within the world of mixed martial arts and have been for years now, and as such, many fans hold a lot of value in their opinions.

As you can expect, though, a difference of opinion is a pretty common thing in a sport as fresh as this one. With that in mind, both men haven’t held back when discussing the former regulations of the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

When it comes to making enemies in MMA, Helwani certainly hasn’t been afraid to cause a stir ever since he entered the media game. Promoters, fighters and general combat sports personalities have had rifts with the former MMA Hour & MMA Beat host in the past, and it doesn’t appear as if that trend will subside now that he’s with ESPN.

McCarthy, on the other hand, seems to be trying to carve out a brand new career for himself – and things seem to be going pretty well. However, the former high-level referee has never been one to shy away when something happens that he feels aggrieved about.

Both men have been around the block and will always stick by their opinions, regardless of what those opinions may be. For now, it doesn’t seem as if this ‘Twitter feud’ is going to escalate into anything – although don’t be surprised to see McCarthy appear on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show.

