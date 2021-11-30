Khamzat Chimaev calls out Brock Lesnar

Khamzat Chimaev wants to prove that he fears no man.

The undefeated “Borz” is fresh off of two strong performances following his battle with COVID-19. On Monday, Chimaev took to Twitter to let two former champions know that he’s interested – one particularly larger than the other.

Let’s fight till one man leaves the cage @BrockLesnar 💀 — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) November 30, 2021

“Let’s fight till one man leaves the cage @BrockLesnar 💀” Chimaev tweeted.

Brock Lesnar, 44, last fought at UFC 200 when returning for a short-notice bout with Mark Hunt. The former UFC heavyweight champion would originally win the bout via unanimous decision by utilizing his strong wrestling to stifle the striker in Hunt. However, Lesnar (5-3) would see the win overturned after testing positive for clomiphene.

Lesnar’s last win came in July 2010 when defeating Shane Carwin at UFC 116. Two losses to Cain Velasquez and Alistair Overeem would follow before Lesnar returned to the professional wrestling world where he worked with the WWE.

The 27-year old Khamzat Chimaev has been a dominant force in his professional bouts to this point. In four UFC appearances, the Swede has absorbed a mere two total strikes while dishing out 254 en route to three knockouts and one submission.

Shortly after Chimaev’s return MMA win against Li Jingliang at UFC 267 in October, Chimaev would compete in a freestyle wrestling match with fellow countryman, Jack Hermansson. The No. 6 ranked UFC middleweight in Hermansson would suffer defeat being outscored eight to zero.

It’s fair to say that Chimaev’s confidence is at an all-time high.

“New King of UFC vs a Legend. What you think ? @GeorgesStPierre” he added on Twitter.