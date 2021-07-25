Photo | Check out the nasty gash TJ Dillashaw suffered in his fight with Cory Sandhagen

TJ Dillashaw may have emerged from his UFC fight with Cory Sandhagen victorious but he did not come out unscathed.

Dillashaw (17-4 MMA), the UFC’s former bantamweight champion, was returning to the Octagon this evening for the first time since suffering a knockout loss to Henry Cejudo in January of 2019. Shortly after falling short in his bid to capture the promotions flyweight title, it was revealed that ‘Killashaw’ had tested positive for EPO and he was handed a two-year suspension.

Welcoming back TJ Dillashaw to the Octagon at UFC Vegas 32 was perennial bantamweight contender Cory Sandhagen. The ‘Sandman’ had entered tonight’s contest on a two fight winning streak, his most previous win being a nasty knockout victory over Frankie Edgar.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 32 main event proved to be an absolute war. TJ Dillashaw and Cory Sandhagen proceeded to go toe-to-toe for twenty-five straight minutes in what was a thrilling back and forth affair. Dillashaw appeared to injure his knee in the opening round of the contest but fought through the adversity to go on to earn a split decision victory from the judges in attendance.

In addition to “popping” his knee in tonight’s win, TJ Dillashaw also suffered a nasty cut just above his right eye.

Check out the gnarly photo of Dillashaw’s cut below courtesy of Damon Martin on Twitter:

Not for the squeamish but here’s a closer look at the cut on TJ Dillashaw’s face per his manager Tiki Ghosn on Instagram #UFCVegas32 pic.twitter.com/hnXCI1KAsk — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) July 25, 2021

Following tonight’s hard fought win at UFC Vegas 32, TJ Dillashaw is now expected to face the winner of a October’s Petr Yan vs Aljamain Sterling bantamweight title fight rematch.

With that being said, Dillashaw has already fielded numerous callouts including challenges from former rivals Cody Garbrandt and Henry Cejudo.

Who do you want to see TJ Dillashaw fight next following his split decision win over Cory Sandhagen at tonight's UFC 32 event?