Henry Cejudo not impressed by TJ Dillashaw, appears open to “easy money” rematch

Henry Cejudo was not impressed by TJ Dillashaw’s split decision victory over Cory Sandhagen in tonight’s UFC Vegas 32 main event.

Dillashaw (17-4 MMA) was returning to action this evening for the first time since January of 2019, where he suffered a knockout loss to the aforementioned Cejudo in his bid to become a two division UFC champion.

After falling short in his attempt to capture flyweight gold, TJ Dillashaw wound up testing positive for the banned substance EPO and was handed a two year suspension.

While Dillashaw was forced to sit on the sidelines, Henry Cejudo went on to capture the promotions vacant bantamweight title by finishing Marlon Moraes. ‘Triple C’ would go on to defend the 135lbs title against Dominick Cruz before ultimately announcing his retirement from the sport.

Despite being retired and no longer apart of the active roster, Henry Cejudo has consistently flirted with the idea of making a comeback over the past few months. That itch only appeared to grow stronger after witnessing TJ Dillashaw and Cory Sandhagen duke it out this evening.

Shortly after ‘Killashaw’ was awarded a split decision victory from the judges in attendance at UFC Vegas 32, Henry Cejudo took to Twitter with the following cryptic message.

Easy money for me! I was generous to give him a 32 second beat down. I won’t be so generous next time! #bendtheknee 🏆🏆🏆 https://t.co/RADDFpoLEv — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) July 25, 2021

It appears that TJ Dillashaw will now fight the winner of Petr Yan vs Aljamain Sterling 2 which is set for UFC 267. With that said, a Henry Cejudo comeback might be enough to lure ‘Killashaw’ in a different direction.

