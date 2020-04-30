Anthony Johnson will get top-10 opponent in UFC return, says Dana White

Former UFC light heavyweight title contender Anthony Johnson will get a top-10 opponent in his return to the Octagon, whenever that is.

Johnson retired from MMA after losing to Daniel Cormier at UFC 210 in April 2017 in a failed bid to become the UFC light heavyweight champion. He retired as one of the top-three fighters in his weight class, and in the last year or so Johnson has hinted that he is considering a return to the Octagon.

At 36, he could still have another title run in him.

During a recent Reddit AMA, UFC president Dana White was asked about the rumors of Johnson’s return to the Octagon and was asked who he would like to see “Rumble” face in his return to the Octagon. Here’s what the UFC bossman said.

Fan: Hey Dana, If Anthony “Rumble” Johnson finally comes back, which match up would you like for him to have first? personally, all the top 10 in LHW seem to be good match ups for him. Do you think he’d come back to a top 10 opponent, or a top 5? Him vs Santos would be crazy!

Dana White: I’d give him somebody in the top 10. Let’s see what the landscape looks like when he comes back

There was plenty of speculation that if Johnson would return it would be as a heavyweight considering how much muscle weight he has put on during his retirement. However, Johnson recently said that he weighs around 230lbs right now, meaning a return to the UFC light heavyweight division could be in the cards. He has yet to fight UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones, and while Johnson likely wouldn’t get an immediate title shot, a win over a top-10 contender in his return might be enough to get a title shot.

Who do you want to see Anthony Johnson fight in his UFC return?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 4/30/2020.