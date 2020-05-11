PHOTO | Anthony Johnson slims down to 236lbs, beings “mini camp” for UFC return

Former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Johnson is in the process of slimming down for his widely anticipated return to the Octagon.

Speaking on his official Instagram account over the weekend, Johnson announced that he’s gotten his weight down to 236lbs, and that he’s beginning a “mini camp” in preparation for his UFC comeback.

Johnson also suggested that he’s uncertain whether his return will occur in the heavyweight or light heavyweight division.

See what he had to say below:

“36. 238 lbs 💪🏿 Weight class I’ll be fighting? 🤔🤷🏾‍♂️ salt and pepper beard that I’m not ashamed of Feeling good Wearing @redcon1 Just went for 1st run since this stupid Coronavirus came along. Felt like I was about to die the 1st 100 yards 😂😂😂 Can’t wait to do it again tomorrow! 10 week Mini camp and weight cut just started.”

Anthony Johnson has not fought since he was defeated by submission in a light heavyweight title fight with then champion Daniel Cormier in April of 2017. Prior to that loss, he was riding high on knockout wins over Jimi Manuwa, Ryan Bader and Glover Teixiera.

What division do you want to see Johnson in when he returns to the cage, and who would you like to see him fight? Let us know in the comments section.

