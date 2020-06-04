Dana White discusses current drama with Jon Jones: “Eventually you get to a point where you get tired of fighting”

UFC President Dana White recently opened up on his public dispute with UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

Tensions between the light heavyweight champion and the UFC president have reached an all-time high. Jones announced he was vacating his title after matchup negotiations for a Francis Ngannou fight turned sour.

White announced that the fighter was asking too much for the possible heavyweight showdown. Jones denied ever making an ask and accused the organization of not paying him what he is worth. The UFC president hasn’t admitted to lying, but admitted that that he doesn’t agree with Jones.

“You’re not always going to agree on everything,” White said on Eddie Hearn’s Talk the Talk podcast (transcript via MMA Fighting). “Jon Jones and I do not agree on something right now. We’re having a disagreement, but Jon Jones is a partner in this business. Conor McGregor is a partner in this business. The list goes on and on. When you get to that level, when you become a star or a world champion like these guys are, they’re a partner.”

Jones has been keeping busy helping out in his hometown of Albuquerque, New Mexico during the coronavirus pandemic and Black Lives Matter protests. It is unclear if he has decided to hang up his MMA gloves for good, but Dana White admits there is a point that you get tired of fighting.

“We don’t agree right now on things, and we’re going to fight and we say things, the thing that’s going on in public, and eventually you get to a point where you get tired of fighting and you figure it out,” White said. “It’s like any other relationship.”

What do you think will come of the ongoing dispute between Dana White and Jon Jones? Do you think we’ll see Jones back in the Octagon soon?