Photo | Amanda Nunes and Nina Ansaroff welcome newborn daughter

UFC women’s double champion Amanda Nunes and her partner, UFC women’s strawweight Nina Ansaroff, welcomed their newborn daughter on Friday.

Raegan Ann Nunes was welcomed into the world on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at 7:15 a.m. EST. Nunes broke the good news on her social media and posted a photo of the happy couple holding their daughter in her hospital bed.

Take a look at the message “The Lioness” shared with her fans on her Instagram following the birth.



Speechless Raegan Ann Nunes 9/24/2020 7:15 am #happydaughtersday #love #mylittlefamily

Ansaroff also added a photo on her own Instagram with a different caption. Take a look at the message “The Strina” shared with her fans below.



Raegan Ann Nunes is here! I am so in love! I can’t wait to show you the world! September 24th 2020 Will forever be my favorite day. You are a dream come true. Happy daughters day my beautiful girl.

Nunes (20-4) is the UFC women’s bantamweight and featherweight champion. She is generally regarded as the greatest female MMA fighter of all time and is currently at the peak of her career, having won her last 11 fights in a row with little resistance from her opponents. Nunes is coming off of a successful featherweight title defense over Felicia Spencer and is next set to defend her 145lbs belt against Megan Anderson at UFC 256.

Ansaroff (10-6) is one of the top-10 strawweights in the UFC. She has a 4-3 overall record in the Octagon that includes notable wins over Claudia Gadelha, Randa Markos, and Angela Hill. Ansaroff has not fought since a decision loss to Tatiana Suarez in 2019 but hopefully, she can return to the Octagon within the next year or so. Ansaroff made the decision to pause her career right as she was at the top of her game to have a family, so the hope is she can get back to that form in her comeback.

We at BJPenn.com would like to congratulate the happy couple Amanda Nunes and Nina Ansaroff on the birth of their newborn daughter.