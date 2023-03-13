Petr Yan releases statement after UFC Las Vegas loss to Merab Dvalishvili: “I couldn’t think about canceling the fight, since I was already on the field”

Petr Yan has opened up on his UFC Las Vegas main event defeat to Merab Dvalishvili.

Yan entered the fight on a two-fight losing skid and being 1-3 in his last four, including two losses to Aljamain Sterling to lose his bantamweight title and then in the rematch. The Russian was the betting favorite against Dvalishvili but Yan was dominated over all five rounds as he lost 50-45 on every scorecard.

Now, after the loss which was Yan’s third in a row, the former bantamweight champ released a statement and mentioned he should’ve pulled out but didn’t as he was already in Las Vegas.

“On Saturday 11.03.23 my fight took place, in Russia it was 12.03 – where I suffered the battle! Annoying, it hurts to realize what is happening, but what has happened is not to unravel! I was pleased with the preparation in general. There were several slowing factors – about which I thought and believed that I would manage! Flew to the United States, a couple of days away from the flight and started working. Feeling the need for physical therapy! I studied every day for a week and believed that everything would be fine,” Yan wrote on Instagram.

“A week before the fight, they gave a roasting 5*5 breathed perfectly and began to race the weight,” Yan continued. “I couldn’t think about canceling the Fight, since I was already on the field! I think it was clear that I couldn’t even move not to hit! Had to keep my head up! I know I can and I know better!!! Need to reboot – make adjustments! The photo was from the training in Tiger 7 days before departure; that day I thought I could jump and not hit anything in the sky. Thank you all for your attention – understanding. More holidays to come.”

As of right now, it’s uncertain what injury Yan is alluding to as to why he thought of possibly pulling out. But, the Russian knows he has to make adjustments but is looking to take some time off before returning to fight.

Petr Yan (16-5) is now on a three-fight losing skid having lost to Merab Dvalishvili and back-to-back split decisions to Sean O’Malley and Aljamain Sterling. His last win came by decision against Cory Sandhagen to win the interim title.

