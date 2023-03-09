Pro fighters make their picks for Petr Yan vs. Merab Dvalishvili

In the main event of UFC Las Vegas, Petr Yan is looking to snap his two-fight losing skid as he takes on Merab Dvalishvili. Heading into the fight, Yan is a -290 favorite while the Georgian is a +215 underdog on FanDuel.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their predictions for the scrap. The pros slightly lean towards Yan getting it done, and possibly by stoppage.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Petr Yan vs. Merab Dvalishvili:

Davey Grant, UFC bantamweight: I see Merab. Aljamain has shown him a good way to win and I think he wrestles Yan.

Cody Stamann, UFC bantamweight: Yan. I think Yan is the best guy in the division and the only people that can beat him are the judges. He’s an animal and is the best bantamweight in the division in my opinion.

Ode Osbourne, UFC flyweight: This one I am biased. I am going with Merab because he is a good friend of mine, but I’ll put it out there I am going with Merab. Merab takes him down over and over again, and follows a similar game plan to Sterling.

Jasmine Jasudavicius, UFC women’s flyweight: I’m going to go with Petr Yan. I think he keeps it standing.

Modestas Bukauskas, UFC light heavyweight: Yan did look good against O’Malley. I don’t think anyone has actually beaten Yan except for himself and the judges as I do think he beat Sterling and O’Malley. I think he will keep it standing and maybe even KO Merab.

Tyson Nam, UFC flyweight: I would like Yan to win but I think Merab is just going to wrestle him up for a decision win.

Mario Bautista, UFC bantamweight: That is a tough fight for Yan and I think Dvalishvili will just outwrestle him as you have to put him out to beat him.

Mana Martinez, UFC bantamweight: I think Petr Yan. I think he keeps it standing and can either win a decision or KO Merab.

Blake Bilder, UFC featherweight: That is a good fight but I think Yan keeps it standing and wins a decision or TKO’s him.

Chris Duncan, UFC lightweight: I think Petr Yan does it by keeping it standing and possibly even getting a TKO.

***

Fighters picking Petr Yan: Cody Stamann, Jasmine Jasudavicius, Modestas Bukauskas, Mana Martinez, Blake Bilder, Chris Duncan

Fighters picking Merab Dvalishvili: Davey Grant, Ode Osbourne, Tyson Nam, Mario Bautista