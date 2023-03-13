Dana White admits he “wouldn’t be shocked” if Jon Jones retires after facing Stipe Miocic

Dana White thinks Jon Jones could retire after he fights Stipe Miocic.

Jones ended his three-year-long layoff at UFC 285 with a first-round submission win over Ciryl Gane to win the vacant heavyweight title. After the fight, he called for his first title defense to be against Stipe Miocic.

“There has never been a fight that means more to me than beating Stipe Miocic. I don’t think I’ve ever fought a GOAT and people consider him the greatest heavyweight of all time. None of my past champions that I’ve beat were considered GOATs, so this GOAT vs GOAT [matchup] means the world to me,” Jones said after UFC 285.

It’s also a fight White is hopeful to make as he knows it would be a massive scrap for both of their legacies.

“Here’s the thing that makes this so awesome, you have the greatest mixed martial artist of all-time facing the greatest heavyweight of all-time. It literally doesn’t get any better than that. These are the kinds of fights you dream about making,” White said to TMZ Sports.

As of right now, Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic has not been booked but the hope is it will take place on International Fight Week in July. If it does take place, Dana White admits he wouldn’t be surprised if Jones called it a career after the fight if he won.

“I wouldn’t be shocked either if he fights Stipe and then retires, and doesn’t fight again,” White said.”

Jones is currently 35 years old but he hasn’t talked much about retirement or how much longer he expects to do this. But, according to White, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see ‘Bones’ walk away this summer after his last fight.

