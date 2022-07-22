Petr Yan reacts after booking a fight with Sean O’Malley at UFC 280

Petr Yan has reacted after booking a fight with Sean O’Malley at UFC 280.

It was announced that UFC 280 will feature a bantamweight bout between Petr Yan (16-3 MMA) and Sean O’Malley (15-1 MMA) on Saturday, October 22, 2022 in Abu Dhabi.

Yan, 29, is the former UFC bantamweight champion and is currently ranked No. 1 in the promotional rankings.

Petr Yan will be entering the Octagon having recently lost by split decision to Aljamain Sterling (21-3 MMA) in April of this year at UFC 273.

Sean O’Malley, 27, is coming off a no-contest match-up with Pedro Munhoz (19-7 MMA) in July of this year at UFC 276.

O’Malley, not hiding his excitement, spoke about the upcoming battle with ESPN’s ‘DC & RC’:

“I’m so excited for this. I almost can’t even believe it’s real, it’s happening.”

Continuing on who will win, ‘Sugar’ stated:

“I believe I’m better than Petr at what we’re going to do, and that’s f****** fighting. I’m better than Petr, and I truly believe that. And I think that’s what is going to get the job done. I’m going to go in there more prepared than Petr, I’m going to go in there and just do what I do. Obviously putting Petr’s lights out would be massive, but I just need to go in there and get the job done against Petr Yan. Three five-minute rounds.”

“It’s the best dude I’ve ever fought, hands down, and I’m very excited for the opportunity. And I just believe I’m going to be better October 22nd than Petr.”

Taking to ‘Twitter‘, Petr Yan, a man of few words, tweeted:

My 👊🏼👊🏼 will do the talking 🤫 https://t.co/168XSQJ6FT — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) July 21, 2022

“My 👊🏼👊🏼 will do the talking”

So there you have it – the fight is on. Do you believe O’Malley will be able to defeat Yan in the Octagon this October?

