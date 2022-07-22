Beneil Dariush says he’d “asked for Dustin Poirier” before eventually accepting a fight with Mateusz Gamrot at UFC 280: “Did they actually offer you the fight?”

Beneil Dariush is saying he ‘asked for Dustin Poirier’ before eventually accepting a fight with Mateusz Gamrot at UFC 280.

It will be Beneil Dariush (21-4 MMA) vs Mateusz Gamrot (21-1 MMA) in a lightweight match-up at UFC 280 on October 22nd in Abu Dhabi.

Dariush is sporting 7 wins in a row, his latest victory coming against Tony Ferguson (25-7 MMA) at UFC 262 in May of 2021.

Gamrot has 4 wins in his last 4 fights, the most recent win was just this past June against Arman Tsarukyan (18-3 MMA).

However, before the UFC 280 fight roster was announced, it was rumoured that Beneil Dariush had a potential match-up with Dustin Poirier.

During a recent interview on ‘MMA Junkie’ Dariush clarified his manager, Ali Abdelaziz’s, recent comments on a Poirier matchup saying (h/t MMANews):

“We asked the UFC for Dustin Poirier. And it’s not really clear, I don’t know if Dustin turned me down or the UFC never even asked Dustin because I felt a guy like me, let’s be honest. I’m not a superstar, and the scary thing about me is I pretty much eat the star and I don’t become the star. So it’s a bit of a tricky situation. It’s possible they didn’t even ask him. If I could, I’d like to ask Dustin, ‘Hey, did they actually offer you the fight?’”

Beneil Dariush also went on to comment on who he would pair Poirier up with, if he were UFC President Dana White, saying:

“If anything, it would be Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje. I haven’t been in the Top 5 that long, but I feel like the ideal situation is to fight each other.”

The 33 year old Californian, should he defeat Gamrot this October, could be another win away from a title shot.

Will there be a Beneil Dariush vs Dustin Poirier in the future – only time will tell.

Who do you predict will win at UFC 280 – Dariush or Gamrot?

