Sean O’Malley hopes for title shot with Petr Yan win, but would allow Jose Aldo first shot: “Jose’s a legend and deserves to fight for the belt”

By
Josh Evanoff
-
Sean O'Malley

UFC bantamweight star Sean O’Malley would like a title shot, but not before Jose Aldo gets one.

‘Sugar’ is set to face Petr Yan at UFC 280 in October. It is the biggest step up in the 27-year-old’s career to date, and it’s not even close. ‘No Mercy’ is a former bantamweight champion and was one scorecard away from holding the title in his last bout.

The expectation is that the winner of the bantamweight showdown in October would receive a title shot. At the UFC 280 press conference earlier today, O’Malley confirmed that he would indeed expect a title shot if he wins.

However, Sean O’Malley also stated that he would allow Jose Aldo to receive a title shot first. The Brazilian is set to face Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 278 next month. If Aldo is victorious that night, he hopes to get a title shot himself.

In a surprising move, the 27-year-old is willing to let that happen. Recently, Aldo stated that his goal is to win his next bout, win the bantamweight title, and then retire later this year.

Jose Aldo
Image: @UFC on Instagram

“Obviously, I haven’t gotten to prove [I belong at the top]. That Pedro [Munhoz] fight didn’t really end the way I wanted it to. But I think I proved I can hang with the top-10 guys. Jumping up to the No. 1 guy, this is a huge test and I believe I will rise to the occasion… One hundred percent [I’ll deserve the title shot].” (h/t MMAFighting)

Sean O’Malley continued, “I think he said he wants to beat Merab and then fight for the title. I wouldn’t mind beating up Petr and then letting Jose fight for the title and then fighting the winner of those two. Jose’s a legend and he deserves to fight for that belt.”

