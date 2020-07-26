Peter Sobotta announces retirement after Fight Island loss to “Cowboy” Oliveira

German welterweight Peter Sobotta has announced his retirement from MMA after a tough loss to Alex “Cowboy” Oliveira at UFC Fight Island 3.
Sobotta, who represents Jamaica when he fights, made his announcement on Instagram in his native German. The welterweight conceded that he still loves the sport, but after 17 years, feels he no longer has the toughness and willingness to take risks required to thrive at the highest level of the sport.
Leider hat es heute Nacht nicht zum Sieg gereicht. Auch geht es mir nicht sonderlich gut. Früh im Kampf habe ich meinen rechten Arm gebrochen, mein Gesicht musste an vier Stellen genäht werden. Nach Ausreden suche ich aber nicht. Ich war heute Nacht der schlechtere Kämpfer. Nicht bereit die Zähne zusammen zu beißen und nach vorne zu gehen. Zu wenig Druck, zu wenig Mut, zu wenig Treffer. Ich konnte meine größte Stärke nicht ausspielen, da mehrere Takedown Versuche missglückt sind. Oliveira hat verdient gewonnen. Ich muss erkennen, dass mein Weg als aktiver MMA Kämpfer nach 17 Jahren zu Ende geht. Das habe ich heute im Ring gespürt. Ich liebe diesen Sport wirklich aus ganzem Herzen und diese Entscheidung schmerzt mehr als jeder Knochenbruch und Bänderriss. Aber ich habe einfach nicht mehr die nötige Härte, Robustheit und Risikobereitschaft um an der Spitze zu kämpfen. Es war ein verdammt wilder Ritt und ich bin unendlich dankbar für die Emotionen und Erfahrungen die ich erleben durfte. Danke an ALLE die mich begleitet und unterstützt haben 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻
“Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough to win tonight,” Sobotta wrote (via Google Translate). “I’m also not particularly well. I broke my right arm early in the fight, my face had to be sewn in four places. I’m not looking for excuses. I was the worse fighter tonight. Not ready to grit your teeth and go forward. Too little pressure, too little courage, too few hits. I could not play my greatest strength because several takedown attempts failed. Oliveira deservedly won.
“I have to recognize that my path as an active MMA fighter ends after 17 years,” Sobotta continued, announcing the end of his fighting career. “I felt that in the ring today. I really love this sport with all my heart and this decision hurts more than any broken bones and ligaments. But I just don’t have the toughness, robustness and willingness to take risks to fight at the top.
“It was a damn wild ride and I am infinitely grateful for the emotions and experiences that I was able to experience. Thanks to EVERYONE who accompanied and supported me.”
Congrats to be Peter Sobotta on an incredible and entertaining MMA career.