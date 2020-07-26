Peter Sobotta announces retirement after Fight Island loss to “Cowboy” Oliveira

German welterweight Peter Sobotta has announced his retirement from MMA after a tough loss to Alex “Cowboy” Oliveira at UFC Fight Island 3.

Sobotta, who represents Jamaica when he fights, made his announcement on Instagram in his native German. The welterweight conceded that he still loves the sport, but after 17 years, feels he no longer has the toughness and willingness to take risks required to thrive at the highest level of the sport.



“Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough to win tonight,” Sobotta wrote (via Google Translate). “I’m also not particularly well. I broke my right arm early in the fight, my face had to be sewn in four places. I’m not looking for excuses. I was the worse fighter tonight. Not ready to grit your teeth and go forward. Too little pressure, too little courage, too few hits. I could not play my greatest strength because several takedown attempts failed. Oliveira deservedly won.

“I have to recognize that my path as an active MMA fighter ends after 17 years,” Sobotta continued, announcing the end of his fighting career. “I felt that in the ring today. I really love this sport with all my heart and this decision hurts more than any broken bones and ligaments. But I just don’t have the toughness, robustness and willingness to take risks to fight at the top.

“It was a damn wild ride and I am infinitely grateful for the emotions and experiences that I was able to experience. Thanks to EVERYONE who accompanied and supported me.”

Congrats to be Peter Sobotta on an incredible and entertaining MMA career.