Pedro Munhoz says Sean O’Malley is “legit” but plans to “break him” at UFC 276

Pedro Munhoz believes Sean O’Malley is as legit as they come.

Opening up the UFC 276 main card is a solid bantamweight scrap between Munhoz and O’Malley. The bout will serve as the first time O’Malley fights a top-10 opponent in the UFC. With that, many have criticized ‘Suga’ about who he has fought and wondered if he is good as he says he is, but for Munhoz, he believes ‘Suga’ is legit even without fighting a top-ranked opponent before.

“I believe he’s legit. People asked me the same question before, and my answer remains the same. I think he’s legit,” Munhoz said at UFC 276 media day. “I think he won a lot of the fights. He’s tall and long. He fights both stances and has a lot of skills. I will definitely be a great test for him, (but) I believe I can stop him in three rounds for sure.”

With Pedro Munhoz thinking Sean O’Malley is legit, he is eager to test his skills against him. Although he is expecting a tough challenge, Munhoz knows he can break O’Malley which will lead to the stoppage win.

“The lesson I take from the fight is he can break like anybody else… I hope (I can finish him), and that’s what I’m here for. It’s wartime,” Munhoz added. “I’m definitely going to push his pace and see what he’s capable to do.”

Munhoz believes the longer the fight goes the better for him as he wants to bring this fight to the deep waters. Whether or not he can do that is to be seen as O’Malley is coming off a first-round knockout win but Munhoz has never been knocked out before which makes this fight interesting.

Pedro Munhoz is coming off two straight decision losses to Dominick Cruz and Jose Aldo.

Do you think Pedro Munhoz can finish Sean O’Malley at UFC 276?

