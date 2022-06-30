Kayla Harrison reveals hate she received following Julia Budd cancelation: “At this point, I get backlash for how I brush my hair”

Kayla Harrison received a lot of hate following the cancelation of her fight with Julia Budd. That’s despite the fact that she didn’t pull out.

The former lightweight tournament winner was set to face the former Bellator featherweight champion this Friday at PFL 6. However, a week before the fight, Budd pulled out due to injury. She was replaced by women’s pioneer Kaitlyn Young.

The PFL 6 headliner was blasted on social media. Fans pointed to Harrison’s 13-0 professional record, which contrasted with Budd’s 12-12-1 record. Despite having nothing to do with the booking, the Judoka received the brunt of the hate online.

She later pointed out on social media that she didn’t have anything to do with the Julia Budd fight being scrapped. It was a tweet she would later regret sending, as Harrison explained at PFL media day.

Kayla Harrison opened up about the hate she received following the announcement of her fight with Kaitlyn Young. The Olympian admitted that she gets widespread hate from fans regardless of what she does.

“At this point, I get backlash for how I brush my hair. Everyone has an opinion— there’s just a lot of negativity in this world, that’s all I’m going to say. Sometimes I lose the ability to block it out, and I find the urge to snap back. That was just me telling them ‘shut the hell up, I didn’t pull out of the fight, I’m not going to pull out of a fight.’ It is what it is.” (h/t CagesidePress)

Kayla Harrison continued, “It just gets frustrating, it’s the same thing over and over again. People just make assumptions, or they don’t read anything, and just want to talk trash,” Harrison continued. “It gets a little bit frustrating. I’m here, I’m going to fight, I’m going to fight whoever they put in front of me. I can only control the controllable. I can only control me, and my reaction to things.”

