Paulo Costa tells the UFC to send him Israel Adesanya’s address so he can make ‘Stylebender’ sign the contract

Paulo Costa is getting frustrated with Israel Adesanya.

Ever since Costa beat Yoel Romero by unanimous decision at UFC 241, it was expected he would fight the winner of Robert Whittaker vs. Adesanya at UFC 243. The Brazilian was there Octagon-side and following the event, it was reported him and “The Last Stylebender” would meet in March.

Yet, Costa suffered a bicep injury and Adesanya fought Romero instead where he won by decision. Since then, fans have been wondering when the two will fight. For Costa, he says it is because the middleweight champ won’t sign the contract.

Send me the fuck location of his house and I ll make him sing the his fucking shit contract right now!

Bend your knees to KoB 👑 pic.twitter.com/bi093AmL1y — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) June 25, 2020

“Send me the f*cking location of his house and I’ll make him sign his f*cking shit contract right now! Bend your knees to KoB,” Costa wrote on Twitter.

The rivalry between Costa and Adesanya is nothing new. The Brazilian spoke to BJPENN following his win over Romero where he said he would kill the now middleweight champ.

Paulo Costa’s coach, Eric Albaraccin, also believes a fight between the two would be the best middleweight title fight in history.

“Paulo Costa vs Adesanya will be the greatest middleweight title fight in history. These two hate each other, they are at each other’s throats,” Albarracin said to BJPENN.com. “When we went to UFC 243, Adesanya called him Ricky Martin, and he does look like Ricky Martin but he hits like Mike Tyson. Adesanya will not step out of the cage there, Costa will erase him.”

Paulo Costa is currently undefeated as a pro and as mentioned beat Romero last time out. He also holds knockout wins over Uriah Hall and Johny Hendricks.

Israel Adesanya, meanwhile, defended his belt last time out with the win over Romero. He won the undisputed title with a knockout win over Whittaker at UFC 243 after claiming interim gold back at UFC 236 where he edged out a decision over Kelvin Gastelum.

With the UFC having booked the Stipe Miocic-Daniel Cormier trilogy for August and Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje in September, it seems likely this fight won’t happen until October. But, Costa is hoping it happens a lot sooner than that.

Who do you think will win, Paulo Costa or Israel Adesanya?