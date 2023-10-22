Paulo Costa slams Khamzat Chimaev’s UFC 294 performance against Kamaru Usman: “He looked terrible”

Paulo Costa Blasts Khamzat Chimaev For UFC 294 Performance

Paulo Costa was interviewed by Mike Bohn of MMAJunkie after the Khamzat Chimaev vs. Kamaru Usman fight. “Borrachinha” made it clear that he didn’t find anything special in “Borz’s” outing.

“It was not good,” Costa said. “It was worse after watching the fight. The fight was horrible. Khamzat Chimaev looks horrible. Three rounds of horrible. He fought a 170 guy from short notice – the guy who don’t even fight at 185. Usman is a legit 170. Khamzat tried to finish him in the first round – he couldn’t. Then he gets out. Then I truly believe Usman beat him for the next two rounds. So what can I say about that, bro? He looked terrible.

“I became a little bit more sad than before because I just thought, I could’ve finished this motherf*cker easy. Easy money. He’s easy money. He’s so green. He’s an immature fighter. He put all his energy in the first round. If he cannot finish the guy, he’s done. I truly believe if Usman had just a couple more weeks of training, two more weeks in his fight camp, he could’ve beat him. I actually believe at least he got a draw.”

Chimaev has been promised a UFC middleweight title opportunity with his victory over Usman.