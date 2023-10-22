Paulo Costa slams Khamzat Chimaev’s UFC 294 performance against Kamaru Usman: “He looked terrible”
Paulo Costa is not impressed with Khamzat Chimaev following his UFC 294 win over Kamaru Usman.
Chimaev and Usman did battle in a short-notice fight inside Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on October 21. Despite a dominant opening round for Chimaev, Usman made things competitive with his boxing and ground defense. Ultimately, Chimaev won the fight via majority decision.
Usman was replacing Costa, who was forced to pull out of the fight after undergoing shoulder surgery. The Brazilian bruiser was in attendance in Abu Dhabi.
Paulo Costa Blasts Khamzat Chimaev For UFC 294 Performance
Paulo Costa was interviewed by Mike Bohn of MMAJunkie after the Khamzat Chimaev vs. Kamaru Usman fight. “Borrachinha” made it clear that he didn’t find anything special in “Borz’s” outing.
“It was not good,” Costa said. “It was worse after watching the fight. The fight was horrible. Khamzat Chimaev looks horrible. Three rounds of horrible. He fought a 170 guy from short notice – the guy who don’t even fight at 185. Usman is a legit 170. Khamzat tried to finish him in the first round – he couldn’t. Then he gets out. Then I truly believe Usman beat him for the next two rounds. So what can I say about that, bro? He looked terrible.
“I became a little bit more sad than before because I just thought, I could’ve finished this motherf*cker easy. Easy money. He’s easy money. He’s so green. He’s an immature fighter. He put all his energy in the first round. If he cannot finish the guy, he’s done. I truly believe if Usman had just a couple more weeks of training, two more weeks in his fight camp, he could’ve beat him. I actually believe at least he got a draw.”
Chimaev has been promised a UFC middleweight title opportunity with his victory over Usman.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Khamzat Chimaev Paulo Costa UFC