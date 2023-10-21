Pros react after Khamzat Chimaev defeats Kamaru Usman at UFC 294

By Chris Taylor - October 21, 2023

Today’s UFC 294 event was co-headlined by a middleweight contest featuring Khamzat Chimaev taking on Kamaru Usman.

Kamaru Usman, Khamzat Chimaev, UFC 294

Usman (20-4 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since losing a majority decision to Leon Edwards in a fight for the promotion’s welterweight world title at UFC 286. That setback had marked ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’s’ second in a row, as he was previously knocked out by ‘Rocky’ with a head kick at UFC 278.

Meanwhile, Khamzat Chimaev (13-0 MMA) was fighting for the first time since running through Kevin Holland thirteen months ago at UFC 279. ‘Borz’ had gone 6-0 inside of the Octagon ahead of today’s matchup, with five of those six wins coming by way of stoppage.

Tonight’s UFC 294 co-main event resulted in a closely contested battle. Khamzat Chimaev had a dominant opening round, but Kamaru Usman was able to come back strong in round two thanks to a good volume of good punches and kicks. In round three, Usman again got off to a hot start, but it was a takedown from ‘Borz’ with two minutes remaining that seemingly won him the fight and earned him a shot at reigning middleweight champion Sean Strickland.

Official UFC 294 Result: Khamzat Chimaev def. Kamaru Usman by majority decision (29-27, 29-27, 28-28)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Chimaev vs. Usman’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Khamzat Chimaev defeating Kamaru Usman at UFC 294:

Who would you like to see Khamzat Chimaev fight next following his victory over Kamaru Usman this afternoon in Abu Dhabi?

