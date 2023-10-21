Pros react after Khamzat Chimaev defeats Kamaru Usman at UFC 294

Today’s UFC 294 event was co-headlined by a middleweight contest featuring Khamzat Chimaev taking on Kamaru Usman.

Usman (20-4 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since losing a majority decision to Leon Edwards in a fight for the promotion’s welterweight world title at UFC 286. That setback had marked ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’s’ second in a row, as he was previously knocked out by ‘Rocky’ with a head kick at UFC 278.

Meanwhile, Khamzat Chimaev (13-0 MMA) was fighting for the first time since running through Kevin Holland thirteen months ago at UFC 279. ‘Borz’ had gone 6-0 inside of the Octagon ahead of today’s matchup, with five of those six wins coming by way of stoppage.

Tonight’s UFC 294 co-main event resulted in a closely contested battle. Khamzat Chimaev had a dominant opening round, but Kamaru Usman was able to come back strong in round two thanks to a good volume of good punches and kicks. In round three, Usman again got off to a hot start, but it was a takedown from ‘Borz’ with two minutes remaining that seemingly won him the fight and earned him a shot at reigning middleweight champion Sean Strickland.

Official UFC 294 Result: Khamzat Chimaev def. Kamaru Usman by majority decision (29-27, 29-27, 28-28)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Chimaev vs. Usman’ below:

Co-main event time! Usman vs. Chimaev 🔥 — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) October 21, 2023

We’re in for a good one next !! Two of the best !! This is gonna be a high level chess match #UFC294 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) October 21, 2023

Kamaru got that Denzel Washington walk — Sergio Pettis (@sergiopettis) October 21, 2023

👀👀👀👀👀 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) October 21, 2023

Interesting fight this one, I am most looking forward too. Usman made a good chess move here with a win over the current 185lb champ on record. A real legacy play. Chimaev is damn good but questions are still there. Anything can happen. Good, solid, interesting fight. Bravo, @ufc — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 21, 2023

I do wish Usman had a full camp so I’m going with Khamzat. This could be a crazy fight though — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) October 21, 2023

Post-fight reactions to Khamzat Chimaev defeating Kamaru Usman at UFC 294:

The wrestling of @KChimaev is too good — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) October 21, 2023

I wanna fight so bad I don’t care who it is give me Khamzat Chimaev they are all easy money 💰 — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) October 21, 2023

Not impressed — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) October 21, 2023

Great fight. Khamzat on points !! #UFC294 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) October 21, 2023

Usman stepping up big time! #UFC294 — Dricus Du Plessis (@dricusduplessis) October 21, 2023

Two 10-8’s get these fucken guys out of here. When does AI start judging fights? These humans are incompetent. — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) October 21, 2023

Not a tremendous fight. It could have became one over 5 rounds, however. The lack of urgency post sprawling that takedown at the start of round 3 was disappointing and not indicative of what’s on the table with a W. Happy to let opponent back up and re center and tip tap away. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 21, 2023

Who would you like to see Khamzat Chimaev fight next following his victory over Kamaru Usman this afternoon in Abu Dhabi?