Alex Volkanovski couldn’t pull the trigger in UFC 294 rematch with Islam Makhachev: “It just felt a little weird”

Alex Volkanovski admits he hesitated in his UFC 294 rematch against Islam Makhachev and he paid for it.

Volkanovski stepped up on short notice to challenge Makhachev for the UFC Lightweight Championship this past Saturday (October 21). “The Great” replaced an injured Charles Oliveira. Fight fans were eagerly anticipating the rematch, as the first encounter between Makhachev and Volkanovski was a thrilling five-round war. The rematch played out far differently.

In the first round, Makhachev dropped Volkanovski with a head kick, followed by ground-and-pound to earn the quick finish.

