Alex Volkanovski couldn’t pull the trigger in UFC 294 rematch with Islam Makhachev: “It just felt a little weird”
Alex Volkanovski admits he hesitated in his UFC 294 rematch against Islam Makhachev and he paid for it.
Volkanovski stepped up on short notice to challenge Makhachev for the UFC Lightweight Championship this past Saturday (October 21). “The Great” replaced an injured Charles Oliveira. Fight fans were eagerly anticipating the rematch, as the first encounter between Makhachev and Volkanovski was a thrilling five-round war. The rematch played out far differently.
In the first round, Makhachev dropped Volkanovski with a head kick, followed by ground-and-pound to earn the quick finish.
Alex Volkanovski Talks Hesitation During UFC 294 Main Event
Alex Volkanovski faced the music during the UFC 294 post-fight press conference. Speaking to reporters, “The Great” said that he didn’t anticipate being hesitant in the quick loss to Islam Makhachev (h/t MMAFighting).
“I felt strong,” Volkanovski said. “I felt strong in there, but obviously I’ve been telling you I want to put some hands on him and whatnot. I wanted to pull the trigger, but it just felt a little weird in there, that little bit hesitant, which I didn’t expect. It was like I was waiting for something. I was like, ‘I’m going to go, I’m going to go,’ and then he got me.”
Volkanovski wore his heart on his sleeve during the post-fight presser. He wasn’t shy in sharing that the loss hurts him, but he plans on getting back on the horse when he’s cleared to do so.
