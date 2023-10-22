Islam Makhachev reacts after Dana White mulls potential plan to rebook Charles Oliveira fight: “I don’t think it’s a good idea”

Islam Makhachev Chimes In On Possible Charles Oliveira Rematch

Speaking to media members during the UFC 294 post-fight presser, Islam Makhachev said that he doesn’t feel it’s a good idea to fight Charles Oliveira a second time, while Justin Gaethje waits (via MMAJunkie).

“It’s not my job. Dana has to work on this,” Makhachev told MMA Junkie and other reporters during a post-fight news conference. “I just will sign the contract. Just send me the name. But my opinion, I feel like I already have two opponents. Charles? OK, I will beat Charles, but who’s going to be next? (Justin) Gaethje? He will wait? I don’t think it’s a good idea, but it is what it is. If they say Charles, OK. If they say Gaethje, for me it’s OK. It doesn’t matter – I will be ready.”

Makhachev made it clear that he doesn’t believe the outcome of a second fight against “do Bronx” will be much different.

“It’s not going to be different,” Makhachev said. “I will show him, and he will feel a hard time. He will give up, and I will choke him or finish him.”