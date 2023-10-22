Islam Makhachev reacts after Dana White mulls potential plan to rebook Charles Oliveira fight: “I don’t think it’s a good idea”
Islam Makhachev isn’t gung-ho over the idea of a rematch with Charles Oliveira, but he’s willing to go through with it.
The dust has settled on the UFC 294 main event, and Makhachev is the talk of the MMA world. Fans were expecting a barn burner in the short-notice rematch between Makhachev and Alex Volkanovski. The UFC lightweight champion wasn’t interested in having another five-round war with “The Great.” Makhachev dropped Volkanovski with a head kick and finished him off with follow-up punches in the first round.
During the UFC 294 post-fight press conference, Dana White said Makhachev vs. Oliveira 2 makes sense, but this was not a confirmation of the fight booking.
Islam Makhachev Chimes In On Possible Charles Oliveira Rematch
Speaking to media members during the UFC 294 post-fight presser, Islam Makhachev said that he doesn’t feel it’s a good idea to fight Charles Oliveira a second time, while Justin Gaethje waits (via MMAJunkie).
“It’s not my job. Dana has to work on this,” Makhachev told MMA Junkie and other reporters during a post-fight news conference. “I just will sign the contract. Just send me the name. But my opinion, I feel like I already have two opponents. Charles? OK, I will beat Charles, but who’s going to be next? (Justin) Gaethje? He will wait? I don’t think it’s a good idea, but it is what it is. If they say Charles, OK. If they say Gaethje, for me it’s OK. It doesn’t matter – I will be ready.”
Makhachev made it clear that he doesn’t believe the outcome of a second fight against “do Bronx” will be much different.
“It’s not going to be different,” Makhachev said. “I will show him, and he will feel a hard time. He will give up, and I will choke him or finish him.”
