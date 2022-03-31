Paulo Costa sets his sights on Derek Brunson: “Now it’s time to runway or accept”

UFC middleweight Paulo Costa has called out divisional rival Derek Brunson as he goes in search of a return to the Octagon.

In the last few years there are few fighters who have been as happy to play the pantomime villain role as Paulo Costa. The Brazilian, who surged up through the rankings upon entering the UFC, was unsuccessful in his attempt to capture the UFC middleweight title when he was beaten by Israel Adesanya at UFC 253.

He proceeded to return a year later for a meeting with Marvin Vettori and despite putting in an admirable effort, he ultimately lost to “The Italian Dream”.

The next step, or so it appears, is for him to get back in there later this year – with his hope being that he can secure a showdown with Derek Brunson.

Now it’s time to Derek Brunson runway or accept. Sean gave up. Brunson? pic.twitter.com/t9sFwIwrrS — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) March 30, 2022

Sean Strickland was linked with a fight against Costa but as per Sean, the UFC didn’t want to make it happen, and he’ll now be taking on Alex Pereira instead.

Derek Brunson is also coming off the back of a bad loss after he was finished by Jared Cannonier in a bout that could’ve seen him earn a shot at Adesanya’s belt.

Costa, meanwhile, will probably keep heading down the same path he’s been going on.

We all want to see what he can do in the cage and understandably so given his larger than life fight style, but in the meantime, there’s always going to be a random outburst here and there to digest.

Do you want to see Paulo Costa return to action against Derek Brunson? If that fight gets booked, who do you think should be the favourite? What’s your favourite Costa moment from his UFC career so far?