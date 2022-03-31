Leon Edwards scolds Jorge Masvidal for his performance against Colby Covington: “He looked like he was there for the payday”

UFC welterweight Leon Edwards has criticized Jorge Masvidal for his performance against Colby Covington at UFC 272.

The history between Leon Edwards and Jorge Masvidal has certainly been intriguing, dating all the way back to UFC London in 2019. After both men came out on top with wins in their respective bouts, they had a confrontation backstage that ended with Masvidal hitting Edwards with a combination he called a “three piece and a soda”. Then, just a few months ago, “Gamebred” was supposed to meet “Rocky” at UFC 269 – only for an injury to rule Masvidal out of the contest.

Now, after Masvidal’s loss to Covington earlier this month, Edwards spoke to ESPN about where he went wrong.

“Masvidal came out and tried his best for like two, three minutes, and if it doesn’t go his way he’s gonna settle into losing and that’s exactly what he did. He always does it. If he doesn’t get success in the first two to three minutes, he’ll settle into a pattern where he’ll just coast through a fight to lose.

“He had a good year [2019] and just got to ride that wave. It is what it is.”

Edwards went on to suggest that Jorge didn’t do “any” of the things required to beat Colby, before being questioned on fighting him in the future.

“I think my career is going like this [up] and his is going like that [down]. He’s on like, what, a three fight losing streak now I think? I don’t know. I might win the belt and be like you know what, let me defend it against Jorge. That would be a big PPV and I’d just spank him there. We’ll see.”

“It looked like he was there for the payday, Masvidal.”

Do you think Leon Edwards will fight Jorge Masvidal at some point?