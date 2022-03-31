Josh Thomson suggests UFC champion Valentina Shevchenko should consider turning heel

In speaking about the recent UFC 275 announcements, Josh Thomson is suggesting UFC champion Valentina Shevchenko should consider turning heel.

It was announced earlier this month that Valentina Shevchenko (22-3 MMA) will match up with Taila Santos (19-1 MMA) in the flyweight title bout at UFC 275 on June 11, 2022.

Shevchenko, 34, has won eight straight fights, two of the past three via TKO. The Kyrgyzstan native, who trains in Las Vegas, has six straight UFC flyweight title defenses, which is tied with Ronda Rousey, for the most in one division among women in UFC history.

Santos, 28, has won four straight fights, most recently defeating Joanne Wood (15-7 MMA) in a first-round submission in November 2021. The Brazilian native has just one career loss which was in her UFC debut against Mara Romero Borella (12-9 MMA) in February, 2019 at UFC Fight Night 144.

Josh Thomson, who now runs and co-hosts the popular MMA and sports podcast “Weighing In’, in speaking with Big John McCarthy, had this to say about UFC champion Valentina Shevchenko:

“In terms of Shevchenko and Santos. You and I think the same say – tell me I’m wrong. Am I overlooking Santos, no. She’s just on a different level than any 125 pounder in the world.”

Big John went on to comment that anything can happen, it could be an off night or a good night, and that could changed things up but that Shevchenko is always the person, she’s got the advantages in the fight.

Josh talked about the betting odds for this match-up saying:

“I’m interested in what the odds will be in this fight. I would say -900 and above for Valentina Shevchenko.”

Continuing Josh said:

“These type of fighters, they need to become heels, because then people want to see them lose and they tune in every single time to watch them lose. DJ (Demetrious Johnson) was the same way. But he couldn’t become a heel. He was just too nice of a guy.”

Both Josh and Big John agree that Valentina Shevchenko is so good, so technical, that a lot of people just want to watch her – but others say – “well she’s going to win anyways” so why watch?

What category do you fall in? Will you be watching Shevchenko vs Santos on June 11th?