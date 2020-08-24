Frankie Edgar responds to doubters calling him “old” and “slow”

Former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar has responded to his doubters after picking up a decision win over Pedro Munhoz in his bantamweight debut.

Edgar and Munhoz met in the main event of UFC on ESPN 15 this past Saturday night in Las Vegas. After five closely contested rounds, Edgar walked away—actually hobbled away thanks to Munhoz’s leg kicks—with a controversial split decision victory.

Controversial or not, the victory gets Edgar back on track in a brand new division after losing back-to-back fights against Max Holloway and “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung in the featherweight division.

Now that he’s established in this new division, the former lightweight champion, 38, has a message for the people that were counting him ahead of his fight with Munhoz.

“It’s good to be on the winning side,” Edgar told UFC commentator Jon Anik after the fight with Munhoz had concluded. “That was a tough fight. Pedro’s a stud. I heard a lot of MFers barking that I’m old, I’m slow. I definitely proved them all wrong. I’ve still got some fight in this tank, baby, and we’re going to make a run at [bantamweight].

“[Munhoz] was No. 5 [in the bantamweight rankings],” Edgar added. “That might put me right in the Top 5. Three weight classes, I’m showing I can compete with the best. At 38 years old, I don’t want to hear nothing from anybody.”

From here, Edgar intends to continue working his way up the UFC bantamweight rankings, toward a shot at the title, which is currently owned by Russia’s Petr Yan.

“I got my feet wet,” Edgar said. “I think the sky’s the limit for myself. I didn’t look slow in there. Pedro’s a top dog, and that makes me a top dog. [Tom’s River, N.J.], baby. TR. We back!”

What do you think the future holds for Frankie Edgar after his victory over Pedro Munhoz?