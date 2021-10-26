Paulo Costa says he is going back to middleweight following UFC Vegas 41 weight miss debacle

UFC contender Paulo Costa says he is going back to middleweight following this past weekend’s UFC Vegas 41 weight miss debacle.

Costa was supposed to fight Marvin Vettori in the middleweight main event of this past Saturday’s UFC Vegas 41 card, but the fight was shifted to light heavyweight after Costa showed up heavy to fight week and did not make weight. Following the event, UFC president Dana White confirmed that he and the matchmakers would tell Costa that his next fight in the promotion must be at 205lbs rather than at 185lbs. But if you ask Costa, he believes that his next fight is actually going to be at middleweight.

Taking to his social media in the aftermath of UFC Vegas 41, Costa confirmed that while he is looking forward to fighting again, he plans to do so at middleweight,.

This guy is going back to wildlife dangerously than ever. 185 lb The vicious fighter at 85kg. Thank you my people.

Costa is clearly one of the best fighters in the world at 185lbs, but it remains to be seen if he would be as effective on a full-time basis at 205lbs. While he did look huge in the cage against Vettori, who has fought exclusively as a middleweight in his MMA career. According to UFC president Dana White, Costa weighed 220lbs in the cage at UFC Vegas 41 while Vettori was 208lbs. While Costa was definitely bigger than Vettori, there are many light heavyweights who cut down from the 230lbs range. So Costa’s best option would be to get his weight in check and stick at 185lbs, but he might not get the chance from White after what happened this past weekened.

Do you think Paulo Costa will actually move back down to 185lbs or do you think Dana White will remain true to his word and force him to move up to 205lbs permanently?