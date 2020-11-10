Paul Felder vs. Rafael dos Anjos opening betting odds revealed

The opening betting odds were released for the UFC Vegas 14 main event this Saturday between contenders Paul Felder and Rafael dos Anjos.

Felder stepped up on short notice and saved the show as he is filling in for Islam Makhachev on just five days’ notice and taking on a former champion in dos Anjos this Saturday at UFC Vegas 14. It’s incredible that Felder found the will to step up on such short notice and not only fight dos Anjos, but to do so at 155lbs and do so in a five-round fight. On paper, Felder vs. dos Anjos has the potential to be a fan-friendly fight.

With the Felder vs. dos Anjos fight now official for UFC Vegas 14, the oddsmakers were quick to open the betting odds for the bout. Check them out below via BestFightOdds.

UFC Fight Night 182: Felder vs. Dos Anjos: Paul Felder (+140) vs. Rafael Dos Anjos (-160) https://t.co/833i2wD4lN @felderpaul @RdosAnjosMMA — BestFightOdds (@BestFightOdds) November 10, 2020

UFC Vegas 14 Odds

Rafael dos Anjos -160

Paul Felder +140

Dos Anjos opened as a -160 betting favorite. That means a $160 bet would win $100. As for Felder, he opened as a +140 underdog. That means a $100 bet would win you $140.

Felder (17-5) is the No. 7 ranked lightweight in the UFC. The 35-year-old American has a 9-5 record in the Octagon including big wins over Edson Barboza, Charles Oliveira, and James Vick. Although Felder dropped a split decision to Dan Hooker in his last fight, he is still one of the top-10 lightweights in the sport. After contemplating retirement after the loss to Hooker, Felder decided to step up on short notice to take on dos Anjos here.

Dos Anjos (29-13) is the No. 12 ranked welterweight in the UFC. He is making his return to the UFC lightweight division after four years of fighting at 170lbs. The 36-year-old Brazilian has an 18-11 record in the Octagon with notable wins over Anthony Pettis, Neil Magny, Robbie Lawler, Donald Cerrone, Kevin Lee, Nate Diaz, and Benson Henderson. Although he is getting up there in age, dos Anjos is still a very capable MMA fighter.

Who are you predicting wins, Paul Felder or Rafael dos Anjos?