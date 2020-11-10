BKFC run will “preserve the longevity” of Paige VanZant’s MMA career

According to Bellator middleweight contender Austin Vanderford, former UFC star Paige VanZant intends to return to mixed martial arts in the future.

Vanderford, who is married to VanZant, recently returned to the Bellator cage where he picked up an impressive victory over Vinicius de Jesus. Post-fight, he shed some light on what the future holds for his wife.

VanZant recently parted ways with the UFC, and inked an exclusive, multi-fight deal with BKFC. She is far and away the highest-profile fighter the upstart bare knuckle organization has signed to date.

According to Vanderford, VanZant will be using this time with BKFC to improve her striking for the benefit of her eventual return to MMA.

“She felt at this point in her career she needed to make some changes to continue to compete with the top girls,” Vanderford told The Telegraph. “What she’s going to do now will extend the longevity of her career. I know that sounds ironic since she’s going to fight in bare knuckle. But she’s only 26 and this gives her the opportunity to work on some things. Really work on her striking.”

“She’s more than likely going to come back to MMA,” Vanderford added, shedding some light on what the future holds for VanZant. “She wants to try and work on becoming a more well-rounded fighter. “I’m biased, but in my opinion she will be one of the best in the world.”

Paige VanZant closed out her run with the UFC in the summer, when she was submitted by Amanda Ribas in the final bout on her current UFC contract. She then signed with BKFC, but has yet to make her debut with the organization. The former UFC’s stars bare knuckle debut was originally expected to go down in November, but is now being targeted for Super Bowl weekend in February.

