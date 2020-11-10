Rafael dos Anjos thanks Paul Felder for saving the show on short notice: “We need more fighters like you”

Lightweight Rafael dos Anjos thanked Paul Felder for saving the UFC Vegas 14 card on short notice, noting “We need more fighters like you.”

Dos Anjos was set to fight Islam Makhachev in a highly-intriguing five-round main event, but unfortunately, the Russian had to pull out of the fight due to health issues. The UFC has been scrambling all weekend to fight an opponent for Makhachev. Several fighters including Diego Ferreira offered their services, and the UFC finally found a willing opponent in the form of top-10 ranked Felder to step in and take the fight on super short notice.

Taking to social media following the announcement of the fight, dos Anjos thanked Felder for stepping in on short notice. Take a look at the message dos Anjos wrote on his Twitter.

We need more fighters like you @felderpaul thank you for take the fight and save the show. pic.twitter.com/f5tfDoSWRS — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) November 10, 2020

Now 36, Dos Anjos is returning to the lightweight division after competing at welterweight. Dos Anjos was previously the UFC lightweight champion from 2015 to 2016, beating Anthony Pettis to win the title and defending it against Donald Cerrone before dropping it to Eddie Alvarez in an upset. After losing to Tony Ferguson, Dos Anjos made the move up to 170lbs and he went 4-4 overall including notable wins over Neil Magny, Robbie Lawler, and Kevin Lee. However, he has lost four of his last five fights at welterweight overall.

As for Felder, he is the No. 7 ranked lightweight and he comes into this match after losing a narrow split decision to Dan Hooker back in February. The loss to Hooker, which was controversial, snapped a two-fight win streak for Felder over Edson Barboza and James Vick. Overall, Felder has a 9-5 UFC record dating back to his promotional debut in 2014.

Who do you think wins, Rafael dos Anjos or Paul Felder?