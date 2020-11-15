Paige VanZant will make her BKFC debut on SuperBowl weekend against Britain Hart

Former UFC standout Paige VanZant will make her Bare Knuckle Fighting debut on SuperBowl weekend when she squares off with Britain Hart.

Hart (4-4-3), a professional boxer from Virginia, returned to action at last night’s BKFC 14 event. The 30-year-old walked away with a fourth round TKO victory over opponent Randine Elkholm.

Immediately following her impressive win, Britain Hart proceeded to callout the promotions recent free agent signing in Paige VanZant.

‘PVZ‘, who was in attendance for last night’s event, entered the ring and proceeded to square off with Hart.

Looks like Paige VanZant has her first opponent set for her #BKFC debut. After Britain Hart scored a TKO victory at #BKFC14 she called out PVZ, who obliged the callout and capitalized on a faceoff opportunity inside of the ring. pic.twitter.com/UiAfrIrdYC — Brian J (@FlyinBrianJ) November 14, 2020

Paige VanZant (8-5 MMA) was most recently seen in action at July’s UFC 251 event on Yas Island, where she suffered a first round submission loss to Amanda Ribas. Prior to her setback to Ribas, ‘PVZ’ was coming off a submission victory over Rachael Ostovich in Janaury of 2019.

Meanwhile, Britain Hart is now riding a two-fight win streak following her victory at BKFC 14. With that said, Hart has gone just 1-2 overall while competing under the Bare Knuckle banner.

As noted above, ’12 Gauge’ recently signed a four-fight deal with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. VanZant recently sent a message to critics suggesting she should not compete in BKFC due to the risk of ruining her good looks.

“I understand people think I’m cute but I’m a fighter and an athlete first and foremost,” VanZant said (via MMA Fighting). “A cut on your face always heals. I’ve been cut open before and people still think I’m pretty, and it hasn’t hurt my career yet. I feel like at this point, I’ll be paid well enough I can have plastic surgery. I have a plastic surgeon on speed dial and I can send him a text and say hey, you’ve got to fix me up.”

In the same interview, Paige VanZant opened up on the appeal of her deal with BKFC, which reportedly has a multi-million-dollar price tag.

“It was the opportunity I was excited about,” VanZant said. “I’ve been a fan of their sport and it’s something that I’m really going to be able to show off my striking. If you look at my MMA career, my biggest downfall has been my jiu-jitsu and my striking has been my passion. I’m so excited to show that off.”

